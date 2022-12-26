Rep.-Elect Santos' Mea Culpa: 'My Sins Here Are Embellishing My Résumé'

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday to "embellishing" his résumé, including his education and work experience.

"I am not a criminal," Santos told the New York Post. "This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."

Santos shared the truth after The New York Times reported on discrepancies on his campaign résumé.

Santos, 34, has now admitted "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, calling such claims a "poor choice of words," saying he worked for a company that did business with those firms, according to the Post.

"I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly," Santos told the Post.

Santos also admitted he never graduated from college, as he had claimed.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning," he told the Post. "I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that.

"We do stupid things in life."

Santos, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8, also claimed his mother was Jewish and escaped Nazis during World War II.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," he told the Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Santos now vows to turn the page on the embellishments and work for those who elected him.

"I campaigned talking about the people's concerns, not my résumé," Santos told the Post. "I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower education, improving education.

"The people elected me to fight for them. I came to D.C. to bring results on those issues and that's what I'm going to do."

Senior House Republicans reportedly were aware of Santos' embellishments, calling it "running joke," sources told the Post.

"As far as questions about George in general, that was always something that was brought up whenever we talked about this race," a senior GOP leadership aide said. "It was a running joke at a certain point. This is the second time he's run and these issues we assumed would be worked out by the voters."