×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | house of representatives | gop | democrats

Democrats' Move to Expel Santos Unlikely to Garner Enough Votes

Democrats' Move to Expel Santos Unlikely to Garner Enough Votes
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 06:22 PM EST

Democrats are looking to expel New York's freshman Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., based on allegations he's fabricated much of his biography.

Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., said he's "just a simple liar," calling him a "conman" who "does not belong in Congress," according to the Hill.

The expulsion measure, put forward by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., is unlikely to receive a vote in the GOP-controlled chamber, but Democrats wish to draw more attention to the disgraced legislator. They also hope to link the broader GOP to the allegations and corner Republicans on their seemingly steadfast resistance to his removal.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said, "We're going to send the clear message that if Kevin McCarthy refuses to hold George Santos accountable, we will," The Hill reported.

Other sponsors include Reps. Garcia, Goldman, Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., and Becca Balint, D-Vt. The group, minus Goldman, is a part of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which advocates for the LGBTQ community. They have taken particular offense to Santos' claims that a onetime employee of his died in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

"His continued pattern of fraud and deception is especially worrisome to our own LGBTQ+ community," said Garcia.

Santos road New York's red wave during the last midterms, taking Rep. Tom Suozzi's, D-N.Y., vacancy. He became the first openly gay Republican to acquire a House seat without an incumbent advantage.

Santos has been under extra pressure after The New York Times reported on his misrepresented personal and work history. According to the report, Santos lied about graduating from Baruch College, working with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and running a small real estate company. He also lied about his mother dying in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.

Rep. McCarthy, R-Calif., has stood by Santos' right to be a House representative as elected by his constituency.

"I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said, that I will remove them from elected office," said McCarthy.

The Democrats' single-page resolution focuses on the constitutional power of each chamber to "punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member."

The measure is unlikely to come to the floor, as 290 votes would be required. That means 80 Republicans would have to be on board. Democrats could use special procedural moves to push it to the floor, but House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., remains unwilling to do so.

He said Santos is a "total fraud" but added this is "an issue that Republicans need to handle," according to the Hill.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrats are looking to expel New York's freshman Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., based on allegations he's fabricated much of his biography.
george santos, house of representatives, gop, democrats
433
2023-22-09
Thursday, 09 February 2023 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved