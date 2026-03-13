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Tags: save america act | election integrity | donald trump | john thune

House GOP Vows to Block Senate Bills Over Voting Measure

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 05:17 PM EDT

House Republicans are escalating their pressure campaign on the Senate, with several members threatening to oppose Senate-passed bills until the chamber takes up the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act.

The voting requirements measure has become a top demand from President Donald Trump ahead of Senate floor action expected next week. The House passed the measure on Feb. 11.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said in a Monday post on X, "I am not voting for Senate Bills unless they have 80%+ approval from Americans until the SAVE America Act is passed. I am done with this buffoonery."

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, said in a Friday post on X, "I'll be voting 'no' on all Senate bills — other than DHS [Department of Homeland Security] funding — until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act."

And Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said in a Friday post on X, "The Senate will no longer have legislation passed until the SAVE America Act is passed and on the President's desk."

Trump told House Republicans on Monday that he would not sign other legislation until the Senate passes the measure.

And Republican Reps. Randy Fine of Florida, Keith Self of Texas, and Mark Harris of North Carolina wrote in a Fox News opinion piece that they were prepared to vote against Senate legislation until the upper chamber acts on the SAVE America Act.

The legislation would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and would impose photo identification requirements for casting ballots in federal races.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in U.S. federal elections, with penalties including heavy fines, up to one year in prison, and deportation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Thursday that while he "can't guarantee an outcome on this legislation," he "can guarantee that we are going to put Democrats on the record."

Trump and some House Republicans have urged Thune to pursue a talking filibuster.

But the majority leader said Republicans do not have the votes for that approach and will instead move under regular procedure.

Democrats and voting-rights groups argue the proposal could disenfranchise eligible voters who do not have birth certificates or other documents readily available. 

"The people are demanding it. Every time I go out, save America, save America. We want the SAVE America Act," Trump told Republicans Monday at the House GOP issues conference in Florida.

"That's all they talk about. They don't talk about housing. They don't talk about anything. That's what they talk about," he said.

"And if you send it up there, you will win the midterms, and you will win every election for a long time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Politics
House Republicans are escalating their pressure campaign on the Senate, with several members threatening to oppose Senate-passed bills until the chamber takes up the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act.
save america act, election integrity, donald trump, john thune
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2026-17-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 05:17 PM
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