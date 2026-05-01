'86 47' Graffiti Found Near Reflecting Pool

Police in Washington have launched an investigation after "86 47" graffiti was found Friday near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is under renovation.

"Around 7:20 a.m. this morning, the U.S. Park Police were notified by the National Park Service of approximately 15-by-30-foot '8647' graffiti spray-painted in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool," a Park Police spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

The number 86 can be slang for removing or discarding something and, in some contexts, has been interpreted as a threat. President Donald Trump is the 47th president.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two charges tied to a now-deleted Instagram post.

The post showed seashells arranged to form "86 47," which prosecutors said constituted a serious threat. Comey has denied wrongdoing.

U.S. Park Police told the Examiner the vandalism was "unacceptable and will not be tolerated on federal lands," adding that the "affected area has been secured and covered while cleanup is arranged."

"An active investigation is underway, and those responsible will be identified and held fully accountable," the agency added.

When asked for comment, the Department of the Interior provided the same statement issued by U.S. Park Police.

Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden wrote Friday morning on X that he spotted police activity around the reflecting pool, noting recent reports of graffiti and signage at the site.

"Two areas of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are covered by tarps this morning, and US Park Police are on scene talking to workers and apparently looking for evidence," Leyden wrote. "Unknown what happened, but the construction site has reportedly had some graffiti over the last few days, and the 'Thank You Trump' banners have been removed."

Since Trump said last week that the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool would be colored "American flag blue," crews have been working on the project, WTOP reported.

The Interior Department is working to update the reflecting pool by installing a blue surface at the bottom. The new color is intended to match the American flag. The renovation seeks to cover a decades-old, leaky granite foundation that would take years to replace.

Trump tasked Interior Secretary Doug Burgum with the project ahead of the nation's 250th birthday this summer. The beautification project is expected to be completed by July 4, Trump said last week.

In late March, Trump blamed the Biden administration for letting the reflecting pool become "filthy."

"Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I are working on fixing the absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This work was supposed to be done by the Biden Administration, but Sleepy Joe doesn't know what 'CLEAN' or proper maintenance is — The President and Secretary do!"