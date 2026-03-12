Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: SAVE Act Is 'Ground Zero to Save Our Country'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report" that passing the SAVE America Act is "ground zero to save our country," urging the Senate to bring the election integrity legislation to the floor and put lawmakers on record.

"It's absolutely necessary, and I believe it's going to happen under the strong leadership of President [Donald] Trump," Miller said when asked about the possibility of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., allowing debate on the bill.

Miller argued the legislation is central to protecting U.S. elections, linking it to broader concerns about immigration and voter verification.

"This is ground zero to save our country," she said, adding, "[Former President] Barack Obama's dream to fundamentally transform our country is not dead. The Democrats are carrying it on."

According to Miller, election integrity and border policy are connected. "DHS funding and this issue of election integrity, voter ID and proof of citizenship, it is tied together," she said.

"The Democrats opened the border to bring voters in, and now they want to ensure that they are able to cast their vote, canceling out Americans' eligible votes."

Trump also highlighted the bill's importance during remarks in Kentucky, saying, "We want voter ID. We want proof of citizenship."

Miller said public support for voter identification requirements is overwhelming. "It's a 90% issue," she said, accusing Democrats of misrepresenting the proposal.

"They're acting like women, rural Americans, Black and brown people cannot get proof of citizenship or show an ID. It's ridiculous. They are lying because they need these votes."

She argued the Senate should force a debate and a vote on the measure. "We have to pressure the senators. This has to be done," Miller said.

"Put it on the floor, have a talking filibuster, put people on record. The country that we are going to leave our children and grandchildren depends on this being done."

Miller added that lawmakers should compel Democrats to take a clear position. "Make the Democrats vote yes or no," she said, arguing that "any civilized nation has secure elections."

She concluded by expressing confidence the Senate will act soon. "We have to secure the elections ... I believe it's going to happen."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com