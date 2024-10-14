Former AG Holder: Harris Will Get 5M More Votes Than Trump

Former Democrat Attorney General Eric Holder predicted Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will get 5 million more votes than former President Donald Trump in November's election, though he predicted a close race because of the Electoral College.

"On the Democratic side I am concerned about complacency — I see that starting to erode — but I’m still concerned about that," Holder said at the Future Resilience Forum in London, Bloomberg reported. "I would be shocked if she wins by less than 5 million votes."

With just three weeks left before the election, Trump and Harris appear to be deadlocked in most national polls. An NBC poll released Monday showed Trump and Harris essentially tied at 48% and a DecisionDesk HQ/The Hill poll showed Harris leading Trump by 2.9 percentage points.

Holder in his speech warned of a second Trump term, saying "the wrong person to win the election this time could plunge the world back into that doom loop."

He also said the 2024 election gives the U.S. a chance to "turn the page on this fecklessness once and for all."