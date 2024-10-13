Halperin to Newsmax: Harris Playing 'Defense Demographically'

Vice President Kamala Harris is continuing to "play defense demographically" by bringing out former President Barack Obama to call out for Black men to vote for her, but she still has more pressing challenges, political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Sunday.

"She continues to have some electoral college challenges, and her supporters continue to be counting on abortion being a bigger voting issue than the polls suggest and having a superior ability to turn out their votes," said Halperin on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

Harris can regain her momentum, but "she's struggling because she's playing defense in a micro way, playing defense with young Black men, playing defense with Hispanic voters and Arab-American voters," said Halperin. "That's a difficult thing to do because it diverts your attention from the broader messaging."

Meanwhile, it's a "huge problem" that Arab-American voters are supporting former President Donald Trump over Harris, Halperin commented.

"Michigan is a unique case," he said. "She's got the normal problem she has there with young men, particularly men of color. But she's got two other problems. They're union voters and the Arab-American vote and Muslim-American vote that she's still addressing."

He also commented on the Department of Justice's lawsuit against Virginia, referring to the state's move to remove voters who can't verify that they are citizens through the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Halperin noted that the nation's election system is supposed to defer to the states, and from there down to the county and town levels.

"But you have administrations, and we've seen it in both parties, where they want to assert a larger federal role," said Halperin. "I care less about confrontations now in Virginia and these interventions than I do in the seven battleground states where there's so much pending regarding casting and counting ballots and the rules, and I suspect some of those fights will end up in federal court in Michigan."

