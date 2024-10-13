WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: religion | evangelical | voters | blocs | gun owners | donald trump | republicans

Trump to Newsmax: Harris Is 'Against Religion, Absolutely'

By    |   Sunday, 13 October 2024 12:13 PM EDT

If Christians, evangelicals, and gun owners would just vote proportionately to other Democrat-controlled voting blocs, Republicans might "never lose an election," GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax, saying Vice President Kamala Harris is "against religion, absolutely."

"I hope they vote," Trump told Chris Salcedo in an exclusive, 26-minute sit-down interview Saturday. "You know, Christians, evangelicals have a very low – I'm talking, over a 50-year period – they have a very low percentage of voting, very unfortunate.

"You know who else does? Gun owners.

"If they voted, we could never lose. Gun owners don't vote, meaning they vote at like 15 or 16%. If they ever voted, we could never lose an election.

"Same thing with Christians: They go to church, but they don't vote. They have to vote. It's so important."

Trump contrasted his leadership with that of Biden-Harris on the border, crime, inflation, the economy, and religion.

"I think I'm getting all of the Christian vote," Trump told Salcedo, questioning "how could a Christian vote for" Harris.

"I had so many people on television say, 'We have to vote for Trump.' Almost
universal support, because if you look at her, she's against religion, absolutely.

"He was too. [President Joe] Biden was bad, but he wasn't like, you know, this one's bad."

Religion and guns are contrasts with Harris, Trump concluded.

"I'm doing very well with Christians, very well," he said. "Evangelicals, they love Trump. I think I'm an 88% or something like that."

