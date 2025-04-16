WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elise stefanik | governor | new york | trump

Rep. Stefanik Considering Run for N.Y. Governor

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 01:26 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik is considering a run for the governor's office in New York. Politico reported the potential based on information provided by unnamed sources.

The New York Republican was announced last week by House Speaker Mike Johnson as the chairwoman of House Republican leadership for the 119th Congress following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw Stefanik's nomination to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. That announcement was made shortly before her confirmation hearing was to begin. Trump said it was more important for her to remain in Congress, considering the slim majority held by Republicans.

The Politico report about the potential run for governor indicated Stefanik has received support for the bid from several Republicans in New York and from some of Trump's supporters.

If President Trump was aware of the potential new direction for Stefanik as reported, he made no reference earlier Wednesday when he posted to Truth Social, "Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is GREAT!!!"

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.




Wednesday, 16 April 2025 01:26 PM
