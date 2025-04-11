Stefanik to Newsmax: GOP Has Huge Opportunity With Trump

Republicans have a "once-in-a-generation opportunity with President Donald Trump in the White House, with a Senate Republican majority and a House Republican majority," and "we know that we must deliver for the American people," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday.

"This is about securing the border, unleashing American energy independence, cutting taxes, whether it's no tax on tips, lowering taxes for hardworking American families, small businesses, and making sure that we have economic policies that boost economic growth while also accomplishing significant fiscal savings," Stefanik said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," a day after the House passed a bill that will be used to enact key parts of Trump's legislative agenda.

Stefanik, who this week was tapped to serve as chair of the House GOP leadership weeks after Trump pulled her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations due to concerns of tight margins for Republicans in the House, said that Washington "has been out of control.

"We need to get this done to save our country for the next generation. So, we're committed to doing so. President Trump was able to delivery this victory because of his relationships with all the House Republicans, all the Senate Republicans, and most importantly, because of his strong mandate from the American people."

