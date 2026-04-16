Trump: Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire

President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire following what he described as productive discussions with both nations’ leaders.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump posted.

"On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio."

He added, "I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE.”

Trump’s post came after he reportedly spoke with Lebanon President Joseph Aoun, marking the first known direct phone call between the two.

The development follows reports that Aoun had earlier refused Thursday to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Lebanese government official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the remarks were made during a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that Washington “understands Lebanon’s position.”

Aoun’s office confirmed a call with Rubio but did not mention any potential conversation with Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s office also made no mention of such contact.

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a subsequent post, Trump said he'll be inviting the leaders to the White House for talks.

"In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!"

Israel and Lebanon have remained in a formal state of war since Israel’s founding in 1948, with Lebanon still sharply divided over whether to engage diplomatically with Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have advanced further into southern Lebanon to establish what officials describe as a “security zone.” Netanyahu has said the buffer would extend roughly 5 to 6 miles into Lebanese territory.