Speculation on Next UN Ambassador Heats Up

The White House wants to name a new nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations quickly, and some names are already in the mix, Politico reported.

The nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was pulled due to the slim majority Republicans have in the House. Rather than run the risk of her seat going to a Democrat, she will remain as a representative of New York.

Candidates include David Friedman, who served as ambassador to Israel in President Donald Trump's first term, and Ellie Cohanim, who served as deputy special envoy focused on fighting antisemitism during Trump's first term, Politico reported.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who served as ambassador to Japan during the first Trump administration, is another name that has been mentioned, though Republicans have only a three-seat majority in the upper chamber.

Richard Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, told Newsmax Thursday he is a "hard no" on being the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"That's not something I want to do," Grenell said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I've got plenty to do. President Trump has me doing different things. It's not someplace that I want to go to."

Morgan Ortatus, a former State Department spokesperson who works on Middle East issues, is said to also not be interested, Politico reported.

Despite the Trump administration's disdain for the United Nations, it remains an important position for them to fill, Politico reported.

"It remains an important forum for the United States to make its positions clear," a former State Department appointee told Politico. "The administration needs someone committed to its agenda there to do it rather than leaving it to career placeholders who may not be completely onboard with President Trump's America First vision."

Grenell told Newsmax Trump has a lot of great candidates to choose from.

"He'll pick somebody good. It won't be me," Grenell said. "We have so many people that could serve there. And President Trump will take a look, and he'll pick the best person."