Rep. Stefanik Tapped for House GOP Role in Shake-Up

House Speaker Mike Johnson this week announced Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership for the 119th Congress.

Johnson also said Stefanik is returning to a coveted seat on the House Intelligence Committee. Exactly how that will happen, though, remains a question.

Stefanik's nomination for the position of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations was withdrawn by President Donald Trump in March.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he was concerned about the slim Republican majority in the House.

"I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

While Stefanik's return to a position of prominence in the House is clear, how Speaker Johnson will maneuver leadership roles and committee assignments to make way is not.

Johnson may need to remove a sitting Republican from the intelligence committee to make way for Stefanik's return. Another option would mean adding another Democrat to the committee.

NBC reported that House committee assignment rules provide the speaker with no easy choice.

A spokesperson for Johnson told the network, “The Speaker will be working with Chairman Crawford [Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark] and HPSCI [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] members to get Rep. Stefanik reintegrated into the Intelligence Committee in the coming weeks. They both look forward to having her expertise back on the committee.”

With only two votes to spare, the House approved a key budget bill on Thursday to advance the economic and spending policies of President Trump.

Committee assignments aside, Stefanik's vote in support was critical. A media release from her office said, "House Republicans are advancing on President Trump’s legislative mandate to enact his America First agenda of lowering taxes for hardworking Americans."