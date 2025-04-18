N.Y. AG Letitia James: Falsifying Charges Are 'Baseless'

New York Attorney General Letitia James claims accusations she falsified real estate records are "baseless."

President Donald Trump has called for James to resign over allegations she falsified records to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia.

"Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans: The allegations are baseless. The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour," James told Spectrum's NY1 on Thursday.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Pam Bondi and deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche saying James "falsified records" to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia as her "principal residence" in 2023 when she was serving as New York's prosecutor.

James' office said she has always been clear the house was not her primary residence but her niece's.

Pulte's letter went on to note that in 1983, James and her father signed a mortgage stating they were "husband and wife in order to secure a home mortgage. Then, on May 4, 2000, Ms. James was listed again as husband and wife in documents. While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications."

James told NY1 she will officially respond to the letter "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate way."

"I am more focused, again, on standing up for the freedoms, the liberties, and the rule of law in the state of New York," she said.

During her NY1 interview, James refused to say how many units comprised her Brooklyn home. The Trump administration said she listed the home as containing four units instead of five.

"As you know, as any good attorney, I will not litigate this case in a camera," she said. "It is important that we respond to these allegations at the appropriate time and in an appropriate way."

When campaigning for her position, James loudly vowed to go after Trump's businesses and finances.

She successfully prosecuted the president and The Trump Organization for fraud during a trial in Democrat-run New York City.