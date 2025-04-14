Trump: New York AG James 'Should Resign'

President Donald Trump called on New York Attorney General Letitia James to resign amid a media report she faces questions concerning a real estate transaction.

James in August 2023, when she named relative Shamice Thompson-Hairston power of attorney, allegedly signed a document that said, "I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence," PJ Media reported.

The report suggested James did not use the property as her full-time residence because two months later she conducted her fraud suit against Trump.

"Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office," Trump posted late Sunday night on Truth Social with a link to a news story concerning James' case.

In March last year, Trump was ordered to pay a $454 million judgment in a civil fraud trial brought forth by James.

Trump, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, posted a $175 million bond on April 1, 2024, averting asset seizures by state authorities. An appeal hearing was held on Sept. 26, 2024, and a decision is pending.

Following the November election, James rejected Trump's request to walk away from her office's $486 million civil fraud judgment against him, NBC News reported.

"This Office will not stipulate to vacate the final judgment" against Trump and his company "or otherwise seek to dismiss the action," a lawyer for James' office said in a letter to Trump's attorney.

Lawyer John Sauer had asked James' office to voluntarily dismiss the case, saying that it could interfere with Trump's duties as president and that she should drop it to promote "unity."

James is among the states attorneys general suing the Trump administration in several cases, including one involving access to COVID-related funding for education, and another that aims to secure the integrity of U.S. elections.