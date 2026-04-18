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Tags: hilton | california | governors

Hilton to Newsmax: Trump Endorsement Signals 'United Front'

By    |   Saturday, 18 April 2026 04:48 PM EDT

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton criticized the state’s political leadership and called for sweeping change during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report," framing his campaign as a break from what he described as entrenched one-party rule.

Hilton, a Republican, pointed to controversy involving former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell as emblematic of broader issues in California politics.

He argued that prolonged dominance by a single party has led to "decay and corruption and scandal," and said voters are seeking a new direction.

Swalwell, of California, announced Monday he would resign from Congress following sexual assault and misconduct allegations that prompted loud bipartisan calls for him to step down.

"The central point that I’ll be making in the debate is that we are desperate for change in California," Hilton said, adding that continued support for the same leadership would not produce different results.

"How are you going to get the change if you keep voting the same way and expect a different result? It’s not going to happen."

Hilton positioned himself as a leading candidate for that change, emphasizing his campaign message ahead of upcoming debates in the governor’s race.

California, a Democratic stronghold for decades, has not elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

Hilton also highlighted a recent endorsement from President Donald Trump, calling it a significant development in the race.

According to Hilton, the endorsement signals a unified Republican effort heading into both the primary and general elections.

"That’s the first time we’ve seen that in the California governor’s race," Hilton said.

"It’s a very important signal that we’re going to be a united front on the Republican side," he added.

Looking ahead, Hilton outlined a policy agenda he said would align closely with a potential Trump administration, including expanding domestic energy production, improving forest management, addressing fraud, and enforcing immigration laws.

"It’s going to be a whole new day for California and our whole country," Hilton said, describing a vision in which state and federal leadership would work together on what he called "common sense" initiatives.

The California gubernatorial race is expected to draw national attention, as candidates from both parties outline competing visions for the state’s economic, environmental, and public safety policies.

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Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton criticized the state’s political leadership and called for sweeping change during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report," framing his campaign as a break from what he described as entrenched one-party rule.
hilton, california, governors
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2026-48-18
Saturday, 18 April 2026 04:48 PM
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