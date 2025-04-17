Giuliani to Newsmax: Situation 'Pretty Hard' for AG James

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that given what is known, it's going to be "pretty hard" for New York Attorney General Letitia James to "escape" the situation she's in.

Giuliani joined "Finnerty" to discuss whether James will face charges for purchasing a property in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2023 and claiming it would be her primary residence. James also said her and her father were "husband and wife" on multiple mortgage documents in 1983, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleged this week.

"You know, it's hard to say. Given what we know, it's pretty hard to escape a situation where you take out a loan and you list your father as your husband in order to get a benefit," Giuliani told host Rob Finnerty. "Also equally difficult is when she kept claiming that Virginia was a permanent residence while she was the attorney general of the state of New York, which means that she should have resigned as attorney general.

"And actually, someone should question her now as to her permanent residence, because if she is a permanent resident of Virginia, she has to be automatically removed as attorney general," he added.

Finnerty suggested that perhaps James is actually married to her father "unbeknownst to all of us."

"I am at the point, and I decided this about five years ago, there's no conspiracy that I at least won't listen to anymore. Because there have been too many that I said are impossible," Giuliani said in response.

"But she is a prototype of the New York Democrat Party. It is more than likely when you meet up with a Democrat that's acting that way, they're corrupt as well as everything else."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com