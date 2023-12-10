Trump: 'Nothing More to Say,' 'I Will Not Be Testifying on Monday'

As his trial brought by New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James before Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron comes to an expected close this week, former President Donald Trump declared Sunday he will not be testifying Monday as has been previously expected.

"The fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony, which will conclude on Tuesday, & that I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt, that will do nothing but keep businesses out of New York, I will not be testifying on Monday," Trump announced in the conclusion of a pair of lengthy Truth Social posts. "MAGA!"

James, who ran her election campaign on a vow to "get Trump," brought a $250 million civil lawsuit to attempt to keep Trump from running his businesses in New York. Engoron issued a summary judgment before the trial even started, Trump said, effectively skirting due process and denying the former president — and the Democrats' chief political rival — his constitutional right to a fair trial.

"As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden directed, New York State attorney general's rigged trial against me," Trump began in the first of two Truth Social posts. "World renowned experts, highly respected bank & insurance executives, real estate professionals, as well as others, both honest & credible, have stated, clearly & unequivocally, that I, & my very successful company, did nothing wrong!

"My financial statements were conservative, liquid, & 'extraordinary.' A top professor from NYU Stern said, 'if Mr. Trump were my student, he would get an "a" on his financial statements. I've never seen a statement that provided so much detail, & is so transparent, as these statements.'"

During the monthslong trial, Trump has issued stinging rebukes of Democrats, James, and Engoron and even fought in back-and-forth court battles for his right to free speech as gag orders were imposed on him. Among his most repeated claims outside the court has been the financial statements "disclaimer."

"They all have an ironclad disclaimer clause stating that the users must do their own due diligence & analysis — no reliance!" the first statement concluded. "The only fraud committed was by the highly partisan & out of control judge, & racist A.G. (who promised that, 'I will get Trump')…."

Continuing on to the second page of his Truth Social statement, Trump repeated his claims that judicial Democrats working under the thumb of political Democrats up to President Joe Biden were putting their thumbs on the scale against their political opponent grossly undervalued his properties.

"They claimed that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, in order to illegally reduce my values & make a fake case against me," Trump's second page continued on Truth Social. "They did this on other properties, as well, & wouldn't give me a jury. Likewise, the A.G. thugs do not want to acknowledge that I have paid almost $300 million dollars in New York City & State taxes during the years in question.

"Importantly, I won at the appellate division, which effectively ended most of the case, but the biased judge refused to accept their order, an unheard of first!"