Macron: Global Backing for Hormuz Reopening

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that a coalition of 49 countries has called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as tentative ceasefires in the Middle East offer a potential path to easing a crisis that has disrupted global trade.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz was now open, although the U.S. blockade on Iranian ships and ports "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program. Trump also told NATO to "stay away."

Speaking after a virtual meeting co-hosted with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Paris, Macron said that the gathering brought together nations from Europe, Asia, the Gulf, Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific, along with the European Union and the International Maritime Organization.

"The objective of our meeting was the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said, describing the waterway's closing by Iran as having "particularly severe consequences worldwide."

The strait, a critical shipping route for oil, natural gas, and other commodities, has been partially blocked amid a broader regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Macron warned the disruption has affected coastal states, shipping crews, and countries dependent on imports, with the heaviest burden falling on vulnerable economies.

Macron welcomed what he described as encouraging recent developments, including a ceasefire between Iran and the United States and a separate truce involving Lebanon.

He also noted Iran's announcement that it would reopen the strait, though he cautioned that access remains conditional and subject to Iranian coordination, while Washington plans to maintain targeted restrictions on Iranian vessels.

"All of this is moving in the right direction, even if we must view it with caution," Macron said.

The coalition issued a unified call for restoring full freedom of navigation through the strait under international law, rejecting any measures that would limit access or impose fees on transit.

"We all call for the full, immediate and unconditional reopening," Macron said, adding that countries oppose "any attempt to privatize the strait."

To support the resumption of maritime traffic, Macron said governments would coordinate with shipowners, insurers, and international bodies to provide assurances for safe passage. Plans are underway to establish a neutral mission to help secure merchant vessels transiting the Gulf, separate from parties involved in the conflict.

A planning meeting is scheduled for next week in London, alongside continued diplomatic engagement with Iran and coordination with the United States and Israel.

Macron said France has already deployed significant naval and air assets in the region, including the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and accompanying vessels, to protect French nationals and support regional stability.

He described the initiative as "a message of hope" and a demonstration of global unity in defending freedom of navigation.