Trump Gives Thumbs-Down to NewsNation, All GOP Debate 'Losers'

The lowest-rated GOP primary debate yet in "history" has left a trail of woe and losers, according to former President Donald Trump.

Trump mocked the low ratings of NewsNation and his primary challengers and even took a new shot at Megyn Kelly, who he temporarily suggested had come around.

"So many people are asking what I thought of history's lowest rated 'presidential' debate, & how would I rate the players," Trump wrote on Truth Social early Saturday morning. "It's so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me."

Not only were the host and the moderators lowly rated in Trump's review, but the candidates were anything but worthy, he added.

"To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse," Trump wrote. "He's not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a 'sick puppy.'

"On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with 'Aida' Hutchinson. He's dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good — He's walking on eggs! Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place."

Only entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who specifically attacked the three others on the debate stage for having praised Trump in the past before criticizing him, was spared in Trump's review.

"Vivek WINS because he thinks l'm great," Trump wrote.

Kelly, who infamously brought Trump's ire on the bias in the media in the 2015 GOP primary debates with her question about Trump's critical comments of his female detractors, was rated the worst of all by Trump.

"The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her?" Trump concluded, after having previously suggested earlier this year that Kelly had come around. "She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much. Some things never change!"

After the lowly rated NewsNation debate and the candidates denouncing the Republican National Committee's handling of the debate cycle, the RNC has announced it would permit its candidates to participate in unsanctioned debates.

"We have held four successful debates across the country with the most conservative partners in the history of a Republican primary," the RNC Committee on Presidential Debates wrote in a statement to Newsmax, which did not host an RNC-sanctioned debate before the restriction was lifted Friday.

"We have no RNC debates scheduled in January and any debates currently scheduled are not affiliated with the RNC. It is now time for Republican primary voters to decide who will be our next president and candidates are free to use any forum or format to communicate to voters as they see fit."

Two television networks Thursday announced they would hold separate Republican presidential debates at the same location in New Hampshire just ahead of that state's GOP primary next month, but officials at Saint Anselm College said they were aware of only one of the events.

CNN said earlier in the day that it would host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses, and a Jan. 21 debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, two days before that state's leadoff primary.

Later Thursday, ABC News and WMUR-TV announced they would partner for a Jan. 18 debate at Saint Anselm College.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.