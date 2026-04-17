Pigott to Newsmax: Every State Department Mission Tied to US Interests

Every mission carried out by the State Department is measured against a single test set by President Donald Trump: whether it makes America safer, stronger, and more prosperous, Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, told Newsmax Friday.

Pigott, appearing on "American Agenda," said the standard has guided the department's work from the first day of the administration and applies across its foreign policy portfolio, from the current operation tied to Iran to expanded trade and energy initiatives.

"The main objective we were given from day one is: Does it make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous?" Pigott said.

He pointed to what he described as trillions of dollars in new investment flowing into the United States, regulatory changes he said have allowed the country to compete globally, expanded domestic energy production, and the administration's work on trade imbalances.

Pigott said Trump is "always thinking about what's best for the American people and then delivering on those promises."

Turning to Iran, Pigott said Trump has been consistent since the start of his administration that Tehran cannot be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon, calling that objective central to the security of the United States, its allies, and future generations.

He said the president is continuing to communicate directly with the public about developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked what prompted Iran to change course, Pigott pointed to sustained U.S. pressure and said Trump has taken steps that prior presidents declined to take. He cited what Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president had described as an imminent threat before the operation began.

"President Trump has been consistently pushing forward on advancing our national interests in a way that makes sure that America is secure and the whole world is secure," Pigott said.

The interview came as Trump has sought to refocus attention on domestic economic themes ahead of the midterm elections.

The president traveled to Las Vegas on Thursday for a roundtable with workers benefiting from Republican-backed tax breaks on tips and overtime, his first swing-state trip since the conflict with Iran began.

Trump told attendees the economy is "booming" and suggested positive economic news had been overshadowed by Middle East coverage.

Pressed on whether Trump would continue pivoting toward affordability and the economy, Pigott said every administration priority "comes back to the American people."

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