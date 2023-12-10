Trump: Dems Replay 'Threat to Democracy Hoax'

Trailing in the polls as two wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza, Democrats are pulling their "misinformation, disinformation" levers to wage war on democracy with their latest "hoax," former President Donald Trump declared Saturday night in a speech.

"In the past few weeks, the radical left Democrats, their fake news allies have unveiled their newest hoax that Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party are a threat to democracy," Trump told the New York Young Republicans Club Gala on Saturday night after a week in which Democrats attempted to malign Trump as a "dictator."

"Can you believe it? This is their new line, you know. It's — here we go again — 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' 'Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,' 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.' One hoax after another.

"But no, I'm not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is crooked Joe Biden. That's the threat."

Democrats are really clever at waging political warfare against their political opponent, Trump warned the gathering, a group he says can help potentially flip long Democrat-ruled New York to red.

"These guys are so good at misinformation, disinformation," Trump said.

"If they used that genius, that sick genius, they could do some wonderful things, but they don't because they're sick.

"They think the 'threat to democracy hoax' will save Biden from having created the worst inflation in our country's history, a fragile economy that may soon end in a depression, much like 1929. We are very, very close to a depression from the likes of which we have never seen."

The war on democracy began during his four years in office, reached its apex in the summer of Black Lives Matter riots, the COVID-ballot-fed 2020 presidential election, but it is coming back stronger than ever, Trump predicted.

"For four straight years our opponents have been waging an all-out war on American democracy," he said. "They tried to overthrow the duly elected president with one hoax, witch-hunt, and abuse of power after another.

"Since Biden got in he has been weaponizing government against his political opponents like a raging third-world tyrant. That's what he's been doing."

Trump added a slight doubt that "I don't think that it's him," but the "people around him."

"He's the perfect vessel," Trump added. "He's so good. They love him because he has no idea what the hell he's doing. He has no idea where he is."

The insults of the sitting president were something Trump said he had tried to avoid initially, but when the indictments started coming "the gloves are off."

"I could be indictment-proof right now," Trump joked, claiming there were two more indictments in the works but Biden's handlers, coordinating with the local district attorneys, state attorneys general, and federal prosecutors, have decided to stop helping boost his 2024 presidential campaign.

"I'm the first guy that's ever got indictment whose poll numbers went up," Trump continued. Tthe people get it."

Trump vowed to end "crooked Joe Biden's banana republic" on the next Election Day Nov. 5, 2024.

"He's opened up a Pandora's box that will never let our country be the same," Trump said. "I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but you have done is a terrible thing."

Biden and the Democrats' massive spending agenda came with the help of "checked out" Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., helping get the votes to raise the debt ceiling — a "disgrace to the Republican Party, and it's a disgrace to our nation."

There are open borders, threats flowing into the U.S., two ongoing wars, and massive inflation under President Biden, Trump lamented.

"Biden is the real threat to democracy for two simple reasons: He's corrupt and he's incompetent — grossly incompetent," Trump said.

"We will not have a World War III under President Trump, but you might very well have one after what's happening now.

"And, if this happens, this will be a war like no other war. This will be a war the likes of which the world have never seen before, because of modern-day weaponry."

Ultimately, it is on the voters, including the Young Republicans Club, to help fight back against the Democrats' latest ruse, "the threat to democracy hoax," Trump concluded.

"We have to fight Democrat misinformation at every corner if the Republican Party is to survive," Trump said. "They're trying to end this party. It's not going to happen, by the way, but they're trying. We're not going to let that happen.

"Just like Russia, Russia, Russia, the radical left Marxists, communists are accusing us exactly of what they themselves are doing. It's what they do best.

"Every abuse of power the fake news is claiming I will commit is, in fact, being committed by crooked Joe and his thugs. They're trying to lock up their political opponents."