TIPP Daily Poll: Trump Up By 1; Late Surge Boosts Numbers

With only four days left until Election Day, former President Donald Trump has pulled out a one-point lead of 49% to 48% over Vice President Kamala Harris, with voting patterns by age, race, and region showing a highly polarized electorate, according to Friday's daily TIPP Insight's poll.

According to the pollsters, a late surge in suburban, independent, and minority voters boosted Trump's numbers.

With third-party candidates added in, Trump kept his lead over Harris by 48.5% to 47.8%, as Cornel West netted 1.7% and Jill Stein got 0.5%, leaving 1.2% undecided.

The daily poll surveyed 1,249 voters and carried a 2.8-point margin of error.

In other numbers:

Trump leads Harris in the South at 50%-47%, with Harris holding the West at 52%-43%.

The Northeast favors Harris, 49%-47%. Trump is ahead in the Midwest, 53%-45%.

Harris holds the clear advantage among younger voters, but Trump leads among older age groups. Among voters aged 18-44, Harris leads Trump 52% to 44%. Trump leads Harris among 45-64-year-olds 53% to 44%. Voters 65+ favor Trump 49% to 47%.

The gender gap remains in play, showing Trump leading among men by 51% to 44% and Harris holding a 51% to 46% lead with women.

Trump leads among white voters, by 55% to 42%, and Harris is carrying Black voters by 74% to 20%. She also is holding Hispanic voters by 52% to 47%.

Trump made a 13-point gain among high school graduates, leading Harris by 51% to 44%, and Harris made a 6-point gain among some college categories, leading voters by 50% to 46% among graduates.

Democrats overwhelmingly backed Harris at 94%, while Trump captured 93% of Republicans. He also pulled out with a 46%-43% lead with independents.

Harris is strong among urban voters, leading by 60% to 38%, while Trump is strong among rural voters, leading with 61% of rural votes compared to Harris' 36%.

The Northeast and South are leading in voters who will cast ballots on Election Day, while early mail-in voting is preferred in the West, with 53% having already voted.