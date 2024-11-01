WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | polls | election | independents | rural | urban

TIPP Daily Poll: Trump Up By 1; Late Surge Boosts Numbers

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 09:18 AM EDT

With only four days left until Election Day, former President Donald Trump has pulled out a one-point lead of 49% to 48% over Vice President Kamala Harris, with voting patterns by age, race, and region showing a highly polarized electorate, according to Friday's daily TIPP Insight's poll.

According to the pollsters, a late surge in suburban, independent, and minority voters boosted Trump's numbers.

With third-party candidates added in, Trump kept his lead over Harris by 48.5% to 47.8%, as Cornel West netted 1.7% and Jill Stein got 0.5%, leaving 1.2% undecided.

The daily poll surveyed 1,249 voters and carried a 2.8-point margin of error.

In other numbers:

  • Trump leads Harris in the South at 50%-47%, with Harris holding the West at 52%-43%.
  • The Northeast favors Harris, 49%-47%. Trump is ahead in the Midwest, 53%-45%.
  • Harris holds the clear advantage among younger voters, but Trump leads among older age groups. Among voters aged 18-44, Harris leads Trump 52% to 44%. Trump leads Harris among 45-64-year-olds 53% to 44%. Voters 65+ favor Trump 49% to 47%.
  • The gender gap remains in play, showing Trump leading among men by 51% to 44% and Harris holding a 51% to 46% lead with women.
  • Trump leads among white voters, by 55% to 42%, and Harris is carrying Black voters by 74% to 20%. She also is holding Hispanic voters by 52% to 47%.
  • Trump made a 13-point gain among high school graduates, leading Harris by 51% to 44%, and Harris made a 6-point gain among some college categories, leading voters by 50% to 46% among graduates.
  • Democrats overwhelmingly backed Harris at 94%, while Trump captured 93% of Republicans. He also pulled out with a 46%-43% lead with independents.
  • Harris is strong among urban voters, leading by 60% to 38%, while Trump is strong among rural voters, leading with 61% of rural votes compared to Harris' 36%.

The Northeast and South are leading in voters who will cast ballots on Election Day, while early mail-in voting is preferred in the West, with 53% having already voted.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
With only four days left until Election Day, former President Donald Trump has pulled out a one-point lead of 49% to 48% over Vice President Kamala Harris, with voting patterns by age, race, and region showing a highly polarized electorate.
donald trump, kamala harris, polls, election, independents, rural, urban, voters, women, men
341
2024-18-01
Friday, 01 November 2024 09:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved