TIPP Daily Poll: Statistical Tie With Harris Up By One

Vice President Kamala Harris remains one point over President Donald Trump, by 48% to 47%, in a race that remains in a statistical tie as Election Day draws closer, according to Tuesday's daily TIPP Poll.

With a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, the survey of 1,291 online voters conducted over the weekend shows that the thin margin will likely stay in the tight range through the election.

Meanwhile, Trump and Harris are gaining support across key demographics.

Trump gained 13.9 points among high school-educated voters; 8.1 points with Black voters; and 8 points with seniors aged 65 and older.

Harris gained 6.3 points with voters with 'some college' education and 5 points with independent/other voters.

The poll shows that many Americans have already voted, with 15% having already cast their ballots, with 11% by mail and 4% by using secure drop-off locations.

Another 14% plan to vote by mail, and 12% intend to drop off their ballots.

Still, 51% say they are planning to either vote in person or drop off ballots on Election Day.

The poll further showed that dissatisfaction with the economy is still an issue, with 53% of feeling they are worse off now compared to their situation before the COVID pandemic.

Democrats were the most optimistic, with 51% saying they're better off now, compared to 68% of Republicans reporting being worse off. Independents said, by 55%, that they are better off.

The poll also showed that 66% of Americans are unhappy with the nation's path, with Republicans, at 62%, and independents, at 43%, expressing the highest levels of dissatisfaction. Democrats, at 40%, also said they are not happy, representing an issue for the incumbents.