Trump Blasts Harris Over Health Records, Debates

Donald Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for changing her mind on another debate and for demanding the former president release his medical records.

Trump took to Truth Social in Tuesday's early hours to excoriate his election opponent, who has called for a second debate between the two presidential candidates.

"Lyin' Kamala, after having turned down the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, which I accepted, is now saying she wants to Debate, despite the fact that the Votes are already being cast. The reason she wants it now is simple, she is losing in the Polls, and is desperate – Will do anything!" Trump wrote in his post.

"The problem is that Kamala can't even do a simple Interview, and needs the Fake News Broadcasters, like CBS, to completely withdraw her answer on 60 Minutes, which was INCOHERENT, and illegally insert a completely different one in order to make her look modestly 'intelligent.' IT DIDN'T HELP, AND 60 MINUTES WILL BE PAYING A HEAVY PRICE FOR A LONG TIME TO COME…"

Trump then assailed Harris for demanding that he release his medical records after she released a letter from her doctor Saturday that pronounced her in good health and fit for high office.

"…As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless. However, I have just seen Kamala's Report, and it is not good," Trump wrote.

"According to her Doctor's Report, she suffers from 'urticaria,' defined as 'a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.' She also has 'allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,' a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can't answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don't have these problems…"

Trump concluded his rant by pointing out his previous medical disclosures.

"…I've put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my 'cognitive exams were exceptional!'). I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala," Trump wrote.

"Also, I am far too busy" campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left, as I am using every hour, of every day, campaigning, because we have to take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it. MAGA2024!"

On Tuesday morning, Trump again commented on Harris' health.

"Kamala’s Medical Report is really bad. With all of the problems that she has, there is a real question as to whether or not she should be running for President! MY REPORT IS PERFECT - NO PROBLEMS!!!" Trump posted.