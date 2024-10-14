WATCH TV LIVE

Harris Gives New Word Salad About Constellations

By    |   Monday, 14 October 2024 09:55 PM EDT

Kamala Harris created another word salad Monday by talking about constellations to talk about crime.

During an interview with Black Star Network host Roland Martin, Harris attempted to answer a question about former President Donald Trump's coverage of crime in Democrat-run cities by saying, "I talked with somebody once who said, 'You know, if you just look at, where the stars are in the sky. Don't look [at] 'em as just random things, if you just look at 'em as points. Look at the constellation — what does it show you?' So you just outlined it, Roland, what does it show you? That the cities that he picks on in terms of Black population or Black mayor or both. C'mon."

Harris was mocked online after the Trump campaign posted the clips.

Some said that the interview showed that Democrats pick bad candidates based on identity.

"This is what happens when you pick leaders solely based on their skin pigment, genitals, attraction to genitals, or perception of genitals," responded Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project.

Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, was mocked as President Joe Biden's "space czar" and "Galileo Harris."

"Meanwhile, [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin lick their chops," another said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


