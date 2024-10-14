Trump Town Hall Turns Into 'Music Fest' Following Medical Emergencies

Former President Donald Trump's town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, was cut short after two medical emergencies interrupted the event Monday night. Intense heat inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center caused two attendees to need medical attention during the event Trump hosted with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

As the emergencies unfolded, Trump requested that his staff play "Ave Maria" while medics attended to the individuals. Trump said, "Open the doors. I wish we could open those doors to outside. For security reasons, they can't. But you know what I suggest? Open them.

"Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what's going to happen to them."

Trump kept the mood light, at one point asking, "Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand," after the second person was helped to their feet.

The event was initially planned as a town hall with questions from supporters, but it shifted focus after the interruptions. Trump ultimately decided to forgo further questions, turning the event into what he called a "music fest," with the crowd singing along as music played.

Trump's campaign spokesman posted on X, "Something very special is happening in Pennsylvania right now at the Trump townhall. @realDonaldTrump is unlike any politician in history, and it's great."

Throughout the evening, Trump emphasized the critical role Pennsylvania plays in the upcoming election, urging supporters to vote and noting that winning the commonwealth would be key to securing a victory on Nov. 5.

Polling shows Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a tight race, with less than one percentage point separating them in Pennsylvania, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ's average of polls.

Harris held a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Monday, a bellwether county that voted for Trump in 2016 but Biden in 2020.