Trump Rips Harris Over Flip-Flops

Former President Trump dragged Vice President Kamala Harris on Truth Social Monday, accusing her of being a flip-flopper and switching her stance on top issues since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Trump posted: "Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on virtually every policy she has supported and lived by for her entire career, from the Border to Tips, and the Fake News Media isn't reporting it. She sounds more like Trump than Trump, copying almost everything. She is conning the American public, and will flip right back. I will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! There will be no flipping!!!"

During the Democratic primaries in 2019, Harris vowed she would ban fracking. She later called for reevaluting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and "starting from scratch," and said those crossing the border illegally shouldn't be treated as criminals. She has since changed her tune on all of those topics.

On Saturday, Harris announced a proposal to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers, a policy the Trump campaign has touted for months.

In 2022, Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. That measure provided an additional $80 billion in funding to the IRS, which subsequently launched a program to monitor service workers' compliance in reporting tips so they could be taxed.

It's not just Trump who's noticed Harris' vacillations. On Sunday, the left-leaning Washington Post published an editorial titled "Questions we'd love to ask Kamala Harris" — No. 1 being, "Why has she changed so many positions since 2020?"