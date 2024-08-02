Trump Campaign Staffer to Newsmax: Harris 'Flip-flopping' on Race, Policy

Vice President Kamala Harris' "flip-flopping" on her racial identity is similar to how she changes her mind on policy, Janiyah Thomas, the director for Black media with former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Newsmax on Friday.

"We're going to talk about Kamala's Indian, Black heritage, or whatever she wants to be today," Thomas said "Wake Up America." "The problem is, the flip-flopping leads to flip-flopping on policy. She goes back and forth, like, you don't know what she's saying. The American people can't trust her because she's going back and forth on everything she's saying."

Trump came under fire this week over comments he made Wednesday while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, including claiming that Harris, whose father was Jamaican-American and mother was from India, "happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black."

Thomas told Newsmax that it was "very clear to everyone" that Trump was getting "unfair treatment" with the line of questioning he faced at the event.

"The initial hostile question was very unfair, very uncalled for, but it also set the tone for the rest of the interview," Thomas said. "He responded in a way that any normal person would if they were being attacked. He's taking time out of his busy schedule to be here and answer the hard questions. He knew the audience was not going to be his friends, his number one supporters. But at the end of the day, he showed up. And that's what really matters."

Trump was also told by one of the panelists that he had said "mean things" about Black officials, such as district attorneys and members of Congress, but Thomas said his attacks have come against people who have "continuously attacked him and put him in this unjust system."

"The left [has] leaned into this racial rhetoric, this narrative that they want to continue to push and they're doing all this racial pandering," said Thomas. "He didn't say anything different that most of Twitter and social media people have been saying before [Harris] was running."

Thomas added that the "racist stuff" will probably keep coming out about Trump from the left "because that's the only thing that they have to attack us on or try to attack us on."

And when it comes to Black America, "they try to trigger people's emotions and push this racist narrative," said Thomas.

"That's all they have," she said. "They have terrible policies, so that's the only talking point they continue to use with Black voters, and they're going to keep doing it."​​

