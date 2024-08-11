Biden IRS Hunted Tip Tax, Now Harris Wants to End It

Vice President Kamala Harris told Las Vegas, Nevada, she will copy Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's "no tax on tips" campaign promise, but the Trump campaign is exposing Harris for hypocrisy on the issue — not just the theft of it.

Harris is fixing something President Joe Biden's administration — which she is a part of as vice president — has done: actively working to hunt tip tax income via an IRS memo in February 2023.

"Copy Cat Kamala's deliberate cribbing of President Trump's proposal continues her pattern of taking positions in her Presidential campaign that are the exact opposite of the failed, weak, dangerously liberal policies she has always touted and implemented throughout her career," a Trump-Vance campaign memo read Sunday.

"In this case, it contradicts the radical Biden-Harris administration's position of wanting to collect more tax on tips, which they rolled out just last year by launching a new enforcement program through the IRS to collect more taxes on tips.

"If she actually wants to end taxes on tips, why won't she do it now, considering she's part of the administration currently in charge?"

Harris pandered to hospitality workers in Las Vegas on Saturday, copying Trump's June 9 announcement on "no tax on tips."

"It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris said.

"Copy Cat Kamala is a dishonest, fraudulent failure," Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. "She won't sit down and answer questions about why she stole President Trump's No Tax on Tips proposal.

"She won't sit down and answer questions about why she personally cast the deciding votes on trillions of dollars in corrupt and wasteful government spending that drove inflation through the roof and made basic necessities like rent, housing, gas, groceries, and utility bills too expensive for tens of millions of Americans to afford.

"She won't explain why she has inexplicably flip-flopped on fracking, taking away the rights of gun owners, and a litany of other issues.

"The truth is, the new Obama consultants that took control of her failing campaign think Kamala is a failed leader, intellectual lightweight, and terrible candidate, surrounded by a dumb team.

"That's why they won't let her conduct sit-down interviews to answer to the American people for the economic pain she has personally inflicted on them for the last four years."

Trump has long called out Harris' campaign as a choice between "fake, fake, fake" and "fight, fight, fight" — homage to his words as he rose from having dodged a bullet in a failed assassination attempt July 13.

"Everything about Kamala is fake," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social, continuing a stream of posts calling out his opponent's lack of authenticity.

"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump wrote Saturday night on Truth Social. "The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY — It won't happen.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The Trump campaign memo exposing the Biden-Harris administration's move for the IRS to hunt for tax on tips income was exposed the morning after Trump's post.