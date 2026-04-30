Trump: Let Iran Play in 2026 World Cup

President Donald Trump said he would be open to Iran participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, suggesting the decision ultimately rests with soccer's governing body despite tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday, Trump reacted to comments by FIFA President Gianni Infantino indicating that Iran's national team is expected to compete in the tournament when it is hosted in North America.

"Well, if Gianni said it, I'm OK," Trump said. "You do whatever you want. You can have them. You don't have to have them."

The president, who has maintained a cordial relationship with Infantino, signaled deference to FIFA's authority over tournament participation, even as geopolitical considerations often complicate international sporting events.

"Let them play," Trump said. "Gianni's fantastic. He's a friend of mine."

The 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is set to be the largest in the tournament's history, expanding to 48 teams. Iran has historically fielded competitive squads in international play and has qualified for several recent World Cups.

When asked by Doocy what would happen if Iran were to win the tournament, Trump downplayed the scenario while acknowledging it could present a unique situation.

"Well, if they win, we'll have to worry about that," he said. "I'm going to have to worry about that one."

The United States and Iran have long had strained diplomatic relations, with tensions spanning decades over issues including nuclear policy, regional conflicts and economic sanctions.

Those dynamics have occasionally intersected with international sports competitions, drawing heightened attention when the two nations compete.

Trump, however, suggested that sporting considerations should proceed independently, indicating no immediate objection to Iran's participation.

"I think, let them play, right?" he said.

Infantino has emphasized that the World Cup is intended to bring countries together through sport, even amid political differences. International tournaments have historically included nations with tense or adversarial relationships, with FIFA maintaining that participation decisions are based on sporting criteria rather than political considerations.