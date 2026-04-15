FIFA Chief: Iran 'Coming for Sure' to World Cup Despite War

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Iran will be "coming for sure" to the 2026 World Cup, despite the war between Tehran and Washington and lingering questions about the team's participation.

Infantino, speaking to CNBC's Sara Eisen in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, emphasized that Iran has earned its place after qualifying early and that players "want to play," arguing that "sports should be outside of politics," even as global realities complicate that ideal.

The war has cast uncertainty over logistics, security, and diplomacy surrounding the soccer tournament.

The situation is further muddied by conflicting signals from both governments.

Iran's sports minister recently declared that participation would be impossible under current conditions.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has said Iran's team would technically be "welcome," but questioned whether it would be appropriate, given safety concerns.

Despite those tensions, FIFA has rejected Iran's request to relocate its matches to Mexico, meaning the team is still scheduled to play all group-stage games on U.S. soil.

The governing body appears intent on maintaining the tournament's structure as it prepares for what is expected to be the largest and most lucrative World Cup, with projected revenue exceeding $11 billion and ticket demand already surpassing 500 million requests.

The geopolitical backdrop presents a complex challenge for the Trump administration, which is actively promoting the World Cup as a major economic and global showcase event for the U.S.

To keep the peace, the president has floated using federal forces to help calm those cities hosting World Cup matches.

"We're going to have to do something when it comes World Cup time, and we're going to have to force ourselves upon them, which we have the right to do because we don't want to have any crime," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office this month.

"We don't want to have any problems for the Olympics and the World Cup," he added, referencing the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

At the same time, the administration continues aggressive immigration enforcement efforts and deportations.

That all raises practical concerns about border policy, visa approvals, and security for millions of international visitors, including fans and athletes from adversarial nations.

Administration officials must balance showcasing openness and hospitality for a global sporting event with maintaining a hardline stance on immigration and national security during wartime.

Infantino acknowledged security as "crucial," expressing hope that the situation stabilizes before kickoff on June 11.