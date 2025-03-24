Johnson, Thune Push Back on Calls to Impeach Federal Judges

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Monday shrugged off calls by President Donald Trump and other lawmakers to impeach federal judges, reports Politico.

"Look, everything is on the table: Impeachment is an extraordinary measure. We're looking at all the alternatives that we have to address this problem," Johnson told reporters.

Added Thune: "there's an appeals process, and, you know, I suspect that's ultimately how this will get handled."

Trump last week demanded the removal of a federal judge who ruled against his deportation plans, writing on Truth Social of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg: "This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!"

In the House, a small group of Republicans have introduced or signed onto resolutions to impeach four of those judges.

Trump last week urged the Supreme Court to curtail the ability of federal judges to issue injunctions blocking his administration's actions nationwide, marking the latest sign of tension between the Republican president and the U.S. judiciary.

Federal courts are hearing more than 100 lawsuits challenging various initiatives by Trump and his administration since he returned to the presidency in January, with some judges imposing nationwide injunctions to block policies such as his move to curtail automatic birthright citizenship.

Johnson said the House on Monday will have hearings on the nationwide injunctions issue soon, including "questioning some of the judges themselves to have them defend their actions, and then we'll see about limiting the scope of injunctions."