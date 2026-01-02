Trump: Mandatory Cognitive Tests for All Presidential Candidates

President Donald Trump again touted his "perfect" overall health and said all presidential candidates should take a mandatory cognitive exam.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump said White House doctors have reported he is in "PERFECT HEALTH" and that he "ACED" his cognitive examination for the "third straight time" — something he claimed no other president or vice president has been willing to do.

Trump added that anyone seeking the presidency or vice presidency should be required to pass a "strong, meaningful, and proven" cognitive test.

"Our great Country cannot be run by 'STUPID' or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" Trump wrote.

The president's renewed push comes as the media and Democrats continue to focus on Trump's age, 79, and physical condition, even as conservatives argue the press spent years downplaying obvious concerns about former President Joe Biden's stamina and mental sharpness.

Trump addressed that double standard last month, blasting reporters for aggressively hunting for health narratives about him while giving Biden what he described as a free pass.

"But you always find something new. Like, 'Is he in good health?'" Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.

He contrasted the scrutiny of his health with the Biden years, noting the former president went long stretches without news conferences.

"If I go one day ... 'There's something wrong with the president.' You people are crazy," he said.

Trump has leaned into the issue, repeatedly highlighting his high-energy schedule and frequent press availability. He also pointed to his medical evaluation, including the cognitive test he voluntarily chose to take.

Trump described it as difficult and said he scored perfectly.

"As the doctor will tell you, I aced it ... I got every single question right," he said.

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday offered additional details about Trump's health routine, including his insistence that genetics play a major role.

Trump credited "very good genetics" for staying strong.

He acknowledged he takes a 325-milligram aspirin daily, above the more typical low-dose recommendation, saying he has taken it for 25 years and is "a little superstitious," despite bruising more easily.

The Journal also reported Trump briefly wore compression socks for ankle swelling, later described by his doctor as chronic venous insufficiency, a common and treatable condition among older adults.

Trump said the swelling has improved as he walks around more during the day.

He also reiterated that formal workouts are not his "thing," aside from golf, calling treadmill exercise "boring."

Newsmax was first to clarify that Trump did not receive an MRI during an October Walter Reed visit, despite widespread media speculation. Instead, he underwent a CT scan.

That distinction was later confirmed by the Journal.

Trump said it was "less than" an MRI, and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said the CT scan ruled out cardiovascular issues and showed no abnormalities.

Trump's message, both publicly and politically, is clear: he has nothing to hide and he believes future leaders shouldn't either.

The president's call for mandatory cognitive testing sets up a sharp contrast with Democrats, who critics say looked the other way as Biden's fitness became a national concern, leaving Americans to wonder who was really running the country.