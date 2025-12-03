Kari Lake to Newsmax: Media Fixated on Trump's Health Ignored Biden's

Kari Lake, acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the same mainstream media that obsesses over President Donald Trump's health has largely ignored the physical and cognitive decline of President Joe Biden during his time in office.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," she said that coverage of Trump has seized on routine moments and isolated clips to raise questions about his age and stamina, even as Trump continues to give lengthy, unscripted speeches and maintain what she described as a demanding daily schedule.

Trump's Cabinet meeting Tuesday, which lasted over three hours, was followed by a nearly hourlong appearance at the White House to thank Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife for contributing $6.25 billion to federal savings accounts for children.

Yet The New York Times, USA Today, and CNN published stories that Trump, 79, dozed off in the meeting, prompting some to question his mental acuity — a narrative Lake called politically motivated.

"His mental capacity, his stamina. Are you kidding me?" Lake said. "They were mum about the fumbling, bumbling, mumbling, stumbling Joe Biden who couldn't walk across the sidewalk and find the front door to get into the White House."

Lake argued that the same reporters now raising alarms about Trump made little effort to seriously examine Biden's capacity and fitness for office while he was president.

Lake said younger White House reporters covering Trump are "exhausted" trying to keep pace with him.

"It's a nonstop 12 hours-a-day travel schedule that you can't believe," she said, adding that her first reaction during a recent visit with Trump was that he looked "amazing" and energetic.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com