Trump Scolds Media for Ignoring Biden's Health

President Donald Trump on Tuesday chided the mainstream media for questioning his overall health and cognitive ability while failing to aggressively scrutinize former President Joe Biden's health while he was in office.

"But you always find something new. Like, is he in good health?" Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting, arguing that reporters who now fixate on his condition largely waved away concerns about Biden for years.

"The guy didn't do a news conference for eight months. If I go one day … 'There's something wrong with the president.' You people are crazy," he said.

Trump said he regularly takes questions at multiple press events and suggested critics are searching for a narrative because they can't find substantive scandals.

"I sit here, I do news — four news conferences a day. I answer questions from very intelligent lunatics. You people," he said, adding, "They always ... I give the right answers. There's never a scandal. There's never a problem."

The president also pointed to his recent medical evaluation, including a cognitive test he says he chose to take despite being told no other president had agreed to take it.

Trump described the test as difficult and said he scored perfectly.

"They said to me, 'Would you like to take a cognitive test?'" Trump recounted, explaining that he opted in, anyway. "As the doctor will tell you, I aced it … I got every single question right."

Trump contrasted that with what he described as years of soft coverage surrounding Biden's public appearances and stamina.

"Stories about Biden was in wonderful health," Trump said, before describing the scrutiny he faces as disproportionate.

The comments come after the White House on Monday released additional details from Trump's annual physical exam.

A memorandum from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella said an MRI performed last month revealed no abnormalities and that scans of the president's cardiovascular system and abdomen were "perfectly normal," with no evidence of disease, inflammation, impaired blood flow, narrowing, clotting, or organ concerns.

Trump, 79, underwent the imaging on Nov. 14 and addressed questions about it at the time, calling it routine.

"It's part of my physical," he said then. "Getting an MRI is very standard."

He also reiterated that he "aced" a cognitive test, brushing off suggestions that his fitness for office is in doubt.

In his remarks Tuesday, Trump also repeated his long-running criticism of the 2020 election, describing it as "fake" and "rigged," while arguing that leadership failures under Biden placed the country at risk.