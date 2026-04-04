Eddy to Newsmax: Iran Can Claim Victory by Simply Surviving

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy on Saturday cast doubt on the feasibility of a rapid end to the current conflict involving Iran, cautioning that predicting a firm timeline for military objectives is inherently uncertain.

Speaking on Newsmax TV's "The Count," Eddy responded to comments by President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could conclude within two to three weeks.

Eddy said he agreed with other military analysts who have warned against setting expectations for a swift resolution.

"It's very difficult to put timelines on military objectives because you don't know what's going to happen and what that causes Iran to do," Eddy said.

He argued that adversaries such as Iran may not be motivated by traditional measures of victory, but rather by endurance.

According to Eddy, simply surviving a sustained military campaign could allow Tehran to claim success on the global stage.

"For Iran to achieve a strategic victory, all they have to do is survive," he said.

"Then they'll say through their propaganda that they defeated the 'Great Satan,'" he added.

Eddy also pushed back on the notion that Iran would passively wait out a limited-duration conflict, likening that assumption to an unrealistic scenario.

"If somebody's punching you in the face and said, 'I'm going to stop in five seconds,' you don't just stand there and wait it out," he said.

His remarks highlight broader concerns among defense experts that conflicts involving regional powers can quickly evolve beyond initial expectations, particularly when long-term geopolitical dynamics are at play.

Eddy further warned that even if military operations were to degrade Iran's current capabilities, the threat could reemerge over time.

He pointed to the possibility of Tehran rebuilding its military strength with assistance from allies such as Russia and China.

"Even President Trump admitted they could build back their armaments with the help of Russia and China in 15 years," Eddy said.

"Then we're back to the same situation again," he said.

The comments underscore ongoing debate within national security circles over how to define success in conflicts involving entrenched adversaries, as well as the risks of setting public expectations for quick resolutions.

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