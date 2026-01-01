Newsmax Report on Trump CT Scan Confirmed by WSJ

Newsmax was the first news organization to accurately report that President Donald Trump did not undergo an MRI scan during his October medical visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but instead received a CT scan — a key detail that was confirmed this week by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump had misspoken and publicly described the test as an MRI, prompting speculation and commentary about his health, including media claims he may have suffered a stroke.

However, a Newsmax report at the time clarified that the president's imaging procedure was actually a CT scan, not the more extensive MRI test.

In its coverage, Newsmax reported that Trump "did not receive an MRI, as had been widely reported, but instead underwent a CT scan as part of a routine diagnostic evaluation," citing individuals familiar with the matter.

That reporting has now been independently confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which published a detailed account examining how the president has sometimes described his medical care imprecisely as he confronts questions related to age and fitness for office.

"It wasn't an MRI," Trump told the Journal. "It was less than that. It was a scan."

The distinction is medically significant.

A CT scan, or computed tomography scan, is a faster and more commonly used imaging technique that provides detailed pictures of the body, particularly useful for identifying acute issues such as cardiovascular abnormalities.

An MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging test, typically takes longer and is considered superior for evaluating soft tissues, including the brain and spinal cord.

Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, confirmed in a written statement to The Wall Street Journal that the president received a CT scan.

Barbabella explained that Trump's medical team initially discussed performing either an MRI or a CT scan but ultimately opted for the CT scan.

According to Barbabella, the CT scan was conducted "to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues" and showed no abnormalities.

Newsmax had noted in its report that official White House statements and reports never claimed Trump had undergone an MRI.

In his written report on the president's scan, Barbabella wrote, "As part of President Donald Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health."

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function," Barbabella added.

Barbabella has repeatedly claimed the president remains in excellent physical and mental health.