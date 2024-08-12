Trump Decries 'Nonproductive' Illegal Migrants

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump modified his line of attack on illegal immigration Monday, telling Elon Musk that in addition to dangerous people, countries are also sending the United States "nonproductive" illegal migrants.

In a "conversation," as Musk called it, that was delayed more than 40 minutes on his social media platform, X, Trump panned illegal immigration under Vice President Kamala Harris' watch but with a twist. Trump decried the "rough people" who are coming into the country illegally but touched on lazy ones, too.

"We're also taking their nonproductive people. They won't kill you. But they're getting rid of these nonproductive people who don't want to do anything," Trump told Musk.

Trump saved his strongest rebuke for Harris, who was tabbed the border czar in March 2021, a role she's now trying to disavow in her attempt to remake herself as someone who can fix illegal immigration.

"These are criminals that make our criminals look like nice people," Trump said, referring to the latest violent crime in Coney Island allegedly committed by two illegal migrants.

"She was border czar. Now she's trying to say she wasn't really involved. She was totally in charge. She could shut the border down and [President Joe Biden] wouldn't know the difference."

Musk mentioned that he took a trip to the southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas, and said the amount of people flowing through the open border of Biden-Harris looked like "World War Z," referring to the zombie movie that was made in 2013.

"We're gonna have the largest deportation force in history," Trump said.

Musk said a cyberattack on X forced the delay of the interview with 878,000 users waiting, according to X. He announced the interview would go on but with far fewer people invited to Trump's Spaces page. However, as the interview progressed, 1.3 million people were in the room concurrently.