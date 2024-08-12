WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: migrants | coney island | rape | mexico | nicarauga

Migrants Charged in Coney Island Rape, Assault

Monday, 12 August 2024 02:00 PM EDT

In Coney Island on Sunday, a woman allegedly was raped at knifepoint and her boyfriend was assaulted when he tried to intervene, law enforcement sources told the New York Post, and the two suspects charged in the attack are migrants.

The attack occurred outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers, the Post reported.

David Davon-Bonilla, a 24-year-old migrant from Nicaragua, was identified by sources as the man who allegedly grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before raping her while holding a knife to her throat, according to the Post.

Leovando Moreno, a 37-year-old migrant from Mexico, is accused of using an object to strike the woman's 34-year-old boyfriend when he attempted to intervene, sources told the Post.

Davon-Bonilla, who previously lived at a hotel converted into a migrant shelter, was charged with rape, assault, sexual abuse, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, the Post reported that sources said.

Moreno was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Post's sources.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was in stable condition, and her boyfriend declined medical attention at the scene, sources told the Post.

