Cyberattack on X Delays Musk's Interview With Trump

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:30 PM EDT

Elon Musk's interview with Republican nominee Donald Trump on Monday night was delayed by more than 40 minutes after a cyberattack on the tech mogul's social media platform X, he said.

The interview began with far fewer listeners in the aftermath of the attack. More people were let into Spaces roughly 17 minutes after the interview began.

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down," Musk posted to X before the interview. "Worst case, we will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter."

There were more than 900,000 people logged on to listen to the interview, according to an X tally.

Musk finally began speaking at 8:41 p.m. ET, saying a "massive attack" had "saturated" X's lines.

He then began his conversation talking about the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:30 PM
