Trump to Take Aim at Education

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration is expected to try and overhaul several aspects of the country's education system.

First and foremost is the possible elimination of the Department of Education, something Trump has suggested.

The president-elect also plans to focus on curbing woke policies at schools and offering parents better opportunities to send kids to private schools.

"There are a lot of very smart people who are very excited to get into positions where we can actually start making change happen," Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice told The Wall Street Journal.

Speaking at a Wisconsin rally in June, Trump said "on Day 1" he would "sign a new executive order" that would cut federal money for any school "pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the lives of our children."

Trump has targeted the Education Department, which was created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, saying he would close the department after previously suggesting it should be merged with the Labor Department. Many educational responsibilities would fall to individual states.

Monday on X, Elon Musk called closing the Department of Education a "good idea."

Closing the Department of Education would require congressional action and likely a super majority of 60 votes in the Senate, The Washington Post reported.

Trump also has said he would use government funding to limit left-wing ideology, such as critical race theory, in schools and universities.

The president-elect could use certain laws or the accreditation system to pressure schools to do such things as reducing accommodations for transgender students and addressing antisemitism on campus.

Also, Trump has said that he believes Title IX should prevent transgender individuals from competing in women's sports. The Biden administration said Title IX prohibited discrimination based on gender identity.

The Republican Party platform said it wanted universal school choice "in every State in America." The Journal reported Trump likely will try to provide a public subsidy for private-school tuition or other educational expenses outside the public school system.

Trump has indicated he would support the Educational Choice for Children Act, which would provide $10 billion in federal tax credits to go toward private-school tuition, home schooling or other educational costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.