US Companies Warn of Multibillion-Dollar Setbacks Amid Trade War

American companies are voicing concern over the escalating tariffs issued by the Trump administration to China. The Hill reported that American companies are warning of multibillion-dollar losses and deep uncertainty.

United Airlines issued two separate financial outlooks, citing the unpredictable nature of the current economic climate. The company said it was "impossible to predict" whether the U.S. could slide into a recession as a result of the ongoing reciprocal tariffs.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato voiced his concern over the potential for new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, warning that such measures could disrupt the medical supply chain.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Yahoo Finance that corporate leaders should remain calm, suggesting that more clarity will emerge soon. "We're going to have a lot more clarity on the way forward over the next 90 days," he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell added to the unease with remarks on Wednesday suggesting that the tariffs could deliver a dual blow to the economy. "Tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation," Powell said.

"The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated. The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth."