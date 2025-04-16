Dershowitz to Newsmax: Boasberg Should Be Held in Contempt

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court for violating his previous order. Later, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that "the person who should be held in contempt is Judge Boasberg for issuing such a vague order."

In March, Boasberg blocked the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act, which the president invoked as justification for the rapid deportation of members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. Boasberg has called the actions of the Trump White House "incredibly troubling and problematic," while Dershowitz said Boasberg never issued a binding order.

"He issues an order first orally, in which he talks about bringing the planes back. You can't just bring planes back. That's not easy. That might not be safe. And then he issues a written order, which is the binding order. Look, I've been practicing law for 60 years, and what I was always taught is you follow the judge's written order. And as I understand it, there was no written order requiring bringing back these folks," Dershowitz said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The author of the book "Palestinianism" said Boasberg has created his own problems.

"He's flexing his muscle. He will be reversed on appeal. The United States Supreme Court is not going to allow criminal contempt against an administration for violating as vague an order as was allegedly violated in this case," he added.

