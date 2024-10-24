GOP Candidates Back Trump's Call to Close Education Dept.

Former President Donald Trump's plan to close the Education Department is gaining support among GOP candidates around the country, including some in competitive House and Senate races, the The Washington Post reported.

Proponents of closing the agency believe such a move would save money and return control to state and local governments, rather than federal officials.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde of Wisconsin earlier this month called the agency "one of the worst monstrosities that's ever been created."

"If I get to the U.S. Senate, one thing I'm going to say is, 'Hey, there's a spot to save a lot of money and do America a lot better — closing that thing for good,'" he said in an interview.

In Ohio, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said, "We're going to get rid of some of these agencies that don't make any sense, like the Department of Education, and just move that money to the states."

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who served under Trump, has said she would return for another term if the goal were to shutter the department.

But critics argue that closing the department would harm students and schools.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said, "Trump wants to literally abolish the Department of Education. This may seem like a wildly outlandish proposal, but many Republicans are deadly serious about this; and, if ever enacted, it would unleash absolute chaos in the daily lives of millions of families."

Others say closing it would undermine civil rights enforcement and hinder the administration of certain federal grant programs.

Closing the Education Department would need approval from Congress. A 2023 House vote to abolish the department failed, garnering just 161 "yes" votes. Sixty Republicans voted "no," along with every Democrat.