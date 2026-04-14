Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Trump Must 'Finish the Job' in Iran

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump must stay the course in Iran and "finish the job," warning that anything less would leave the threat of a nuclear-armed regime intact.

Appearing on "Ed Henry The Big Take," the Wisconsin Republican rejected the notion that he supports a new war, instead arguing the U.S. is confronting a decades-long conflict initiated by Tehran.

"I was asked … 'You're a big supporter of this war in Iran,'" Johnson said. "No, I'm not.

"I do not support the war that the Iranian ayatollahs declared on us 47 years ago. What I support is ending it once and for all," Johnson said.

He defined victory in absolute terms, saying it requires dismantling Iran's ability to enrich uranium and preventing it from ever becoming a nuclear power.

"You don't finish the job unless Iran no longer has a regime in power that is dedicated to enriching uranium, becoming a nuclear power, and continuing to build missiles and drones by the thousands to devastate the region," Johnson said.

He pointed to Trump's remarks about meeting the families of fallen U.S. service members at Dover, saying their message reinforced the need for decisive action.

"To a person, they said, 'OK, we made the sacrifice — now finish the job,'" Johnson said.

He also warned that Iran cannot be allowed to threaten global energy markets by controlling key shipping lanes.

"We can't have a regime there that's going to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage," Johnson said.

Backing Trump's strategy, the senator said economic pressure — including a blockade of Iranian oil — is beginning to show results, with Tehran signaling possible pauses in shipments.

"I think so," he said, when asked if Trump's plan is working.

"I support the president's tough decision to initiate this action, but he has to finish the job," Johnson said.

Johnson expressed concern about reports that China could assist Iran militarily, urging the administration to draw a firm line with Beijing.

"We need to make sure that China understands they'd better not do that," he said.

Johnson also rejected any return to temporary nuclear agreements, warning they would only delay Iran's ambitions.

"That's not good enough … that was the [former President Barack] Obama deal," he said, noting such arrangements would effectively allow Iran to become a nuclear power in the future.

Instead, Johnson praised Trump's earlier stance calling for "unconditional surrender" and a guarantee that Iran "will never get a nuclear bomb."

"Imagine the world without the menace … without Hezbollah, without Hamas butchering Israelis," he said.

Still, Johnson cautioned that halfway measures would only prolong the danger.

"You can't kick a hornet's nest and not kill the hornets," he said.

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