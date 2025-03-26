Senior GOP Left Out on DOGE's Social Security Plans

Capitol Hill's senior Republicans who head committees and subcommittees overseeing the Social Security Administration say they're being left out of the loop on decisions being made by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to downsize the agency.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who chairs the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Social Security, when asked if he was told in advance of moves to close offices, cut back phone services, and requirements for in-person visits for some beneficiaries, told NBC News "No, I have not been," the network reported Wednesday.

Grassley repeated, "I have not been. I have not been," when asked if it would have been helpful if he had been told about the changes.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., another Senate Finance Committee member, added that he and other lawmakers had not been told about the administration's changes.

Daines on Tuesday pressed Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the agency, about long waits for customer service, and told NBC that he has "not had any heads-up on any specific announcements."

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats as well as Social Security advocates say the changes led by DOGE are a move to cut access to benefits without specifically cutting benefits.

They further say that Musk has been using rhetoric against the agency, including calling Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" to show his intentions.

"Fewer people will get benefits because of what they've done," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday. "This is another way of killing Social Security, plain and simple. They can't outwardly cut benefits because it would be so unpopular. They're just making it harder for you to get benefits. Same thing. Different route, same nasty result. Americans aren't falling for it."

But Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said that critics of Trump are using "scare tactics" and that the president has "said very clearly" that Social Security benefits would not be cut.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the work on the Social Security Administration is "in a transition period."

"They've had some layoffs, and then they've rehired people," he said. "They're still trying to figure out what the right numbers are. And obviously, the sooner they can get that settled, the better."

He added that he does not think it is best for Congress to make such personnel decisions and defended Musk's "Ponzi scheme" remark.

"I think I understand he means that there are fewer and fewer people working and supporting more and more people, and it's unsustainable," said Cornyn. "I happen to agree with that."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also said he supports DOGE's efforts and has not heard any concerns from his constituents.