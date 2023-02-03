×
byron donalds | anna paulina luna | house | gop | aoc

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems Favor Using Race Card as Last Resort

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

Friday, 03 February 2023 09:32 PM EST

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., are still baffled over what transpired on the House floor Thursday, when Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., offered emotional responses to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — another member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — being removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In their speeches, both Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib suggested that racial discrimination was at the heart of Omar's committee removal — but not her controversial comments from the last few years, which were deemed antisemitic by some congressional lawmakers this week.

The Democrats "like to play the race card because they have no other argument," Donalds told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing with Luna on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Congresswoman "Omar's history in Congress is about rank antisemitism, pure and simple. It's been going on for a few years; and thankfully, it took a Republican majority to take care of it, once and for all," added Donalds.

Luna concurred with Donalds' sentiment when asked about the Progressive Caucus members' emotional comments on the House floor.

"Race is the easiest way to divide the American people," said Luna, while later adding, "It's a useless argument, but that's all they have."

During the interview, Bolling joked that Ocasio-Cortez's speech was worthy of Oscar consideration, but Donalds didn't see the humor in AOC claiming that an unnamed member of the Republican Caucus had previously threatened her life.

Ocasio-Cortez "definitely wasn't preaching. But what I can tell you is she's lying," said Donalds, who equated AOC's performance to "ridiculous" drama.

At the same time, Donalds and Luna have quickly learned about the Democrats' conduct.

"The Democrats said nothing when Cori Bush sat there and tweeted that Byron Donalds was a 'prop'" during last month's House speaker elections, lamented Luna.

"I just want to put that into perspective: If we were ever that disrespectful, or derogatory toward another member, can you imagine how the left, how the national news would react?" asked Luna.

Politics
Friday, 03 February 2023 09:32 PM
