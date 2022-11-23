Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems 'Bench' of 2024 Candidates Is Empty

Democrats may want to move on from President Joe Biden and the potential that he'll seek office again in 2024, but they don't have anyone else strong enough to run for office, Rep. Byron Donalds said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"There is no bench there," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Who are they going to run, people like Pete Buttigieg? Gavin Newsom? Kamala Harris? Come on. He might be the best they have."

His comments come after news that Biden will be discussing with his family, while in Massachusetts this weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday, whether he should seek reelection.

"I think his record is awful," Donalds said. "He's made all the wrong decisions. He's not been a very good president. We have issues all across the globe, all brought to us by Joe Biden. So as somebody who would be opposing him. I wish he would run. It would be a good thing."

Biden's age won't be a real factor in the decision after he celebrated his 80th birthday over the weekend, said Donalds, as his health would more likely come into play.

Meanwhile, there is a great deal of talk on the GOP side, including about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but at this point, only former President Donald Trump has declared his candidacy, and "he's the leader in the clubhouse," said Donalds.

Florida lawmakers have been discussing changes in the state law that would require DeSantis to resign if he mounts a presidential bid, but Donalds said that decision remains a long way away and the governor will have to demonstrate that he wants to run.

"He has not said anything in that regard," he said. "He has been focused on Florida. As a Floridian, I'm grateful that he's done that, but [it will be] until he makes those decisions that we can talk about this. Until then, Donald Trump is the candidate."

Donalds also discussed the recent Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for congressional Democrats to get hold of Trump's tax returns before January when Republicans take over the House.

"I think it's damaging to the republic," said the congressman. "This is not really about Donald Trump. It's about Congress and committees of Congress going way past their ability to subpoena information necessary to make legitimate decisions from a legislative perspective."

He also spoke out about Biden's move to block members of Congress from obtaining suspicious bank reports concerning Hunter and Jim Biden, noting that until now, any member of Congress could see the information.

"We're going to let the facts guide us," he said. "We're not going to do it like how the Democrats did, where you have a decision you want to get to and you're just pulling information from everywhere to fill your narrative. No, we're going to follow the evidence that evidence will guide our investigations."

The congressman also discussed the calls for impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said he doesn't know if the secretary will resign before House Republicans can file charges against him.

"He has lied to Congress," said Donalds. "He has repeatedly said the border was secure. It is anything but secure."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!