Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to Newsmax: MSNBC's Racial 'Disrespect' Won't Stop Me

Newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday she is not going to let a MSNBC column, calling her "part of the most extreme MAGA wing of the GOP," distract her from her plan to represent her Pinellas County district.

"I'm not going to allow their disrespect to really keep me off of my path," Luna told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I know exactly what I'm here to do, and that is to fight and represent the wonderful people of Pinellas County. And I think you saw I'm doing exactly that."

In the opinion piece by MSNBC Columnist Julio Ricardo Varela, Luna, the first Mexican American elected to represent Florida in Congress, was called "a Latina version of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.," for voting with the conservative Republican Freedom Caucus member 11 times in opposing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's election to that position.

Varela said she "followed the MAGA playbook to gain political fame," and said she had prior ties with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as well as working for Turning Point USA, which Varela said was "a MAGA white supremacist cult."

"I like to remind those same people I might be half white, but [former Democrat President] Barack Obama was also half white, and he was considered the first Black president," she said. "So, the fact that they have to focus so much on my race instead of the accomplishments that we made for the entire country over this past week is honestly pretty pathetic."

Luna said Varela never reached out to her or her staff before publishing the column Saturday.

"I'm not the type of person to shy away, especially when you're insulting my integrity," she said about responding to the network if asked. "My family has gone through a lot. I am a second-generation American citizen. I'm very proud of the fact that I am half Hispanic and Mexican at that. But the one thing that I won't ever tolerate is lies, lies being pushed onto the largest voting minority in the country, which is Hispanic Americans of Mexican descent."

She said the Democrats and administration of President Joe Biden are trying to paint conservative Hispanics as "white supremacists" for having a different political ideology.

"Obviously, that's a lie," she said. "Obviously we don't agree with the open border agenda, and we're going to continue to fight back – whether it's through radio, print, television, or our candidates running for office."

